Halsey Associates Raised Position in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by $1.11 Million as Market Value Rose; Accuvest Global Advisors Has Trimmed Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Holding by $1.18 Million; Share Price Rose

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $80.77. About 784,402 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS SEES CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING PATH TO TAKE QCOM PRIVATE; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – PAUL JACOBS WILL NOT BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT QUALCOMM’S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS ON MARCH 23, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 03/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – SELECTED BY U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS, EUROPE DISTRICT, TO DELIVER ARCHITECTURAL AND ENGINEERING CONSULTING SERVICES; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.00-Adj EPS $4.40; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Jacobs Will No Longer Serve in an Executive Management Capacity

Accuvest Global Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) by 71.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors sold 11,376 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 4,633 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $482,000, down from 16,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $289.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $115.79. About 9.18M shares traded or 20.69% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Net $2.51B; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO MOELLER SPEAKS ON CALL; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Pledges More Change as Sales Start to Climb; 19/04/2018 – P&G Needs a Workout, Not Vitamins — Heard on the Street; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – P&G PG.N SAYS ANNOUNCED IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS OF MERCK KGAA, DARMSTADT, GERMANY; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 18/04/2018 – P&G NEARS DEAL TO ACQUIRE MERCK KGAA’S CONSUMER-HEALTH UNIT – WSJ, CITING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 0.78% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stone Ridge Asset Lc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Tcw accumulated 984,039 shares. Gould Asset Ltd Liability Co Ca holds 0.39% or 9,911 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 3,504 were reported by Rice Hall James And Assocs Llc. Bath Savings Com accumulated 0.7% or 32,096 shares. Neuberger Berman holds 0.22% or 1.72M shares. Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp reported 1.83M shares stake. Ghp Investment Advsrs stated it has 61,980 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Lsv Asset Mgmt invested in 49,500 shares. Natl Pension Service invested 0.94% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset has invested 0.06% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ledyard Bank & Trust reported 99,590 shares stake. Homrich Berg has invested 0.62% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Singapore Etf by 64,528 shares to 73,719 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Holdings F Sponsored A (TCEHY) by 26,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

