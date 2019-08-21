Halsey Associates Raised Its Boeing (BA) Position by $2.88 Million; Valuation Declined; Dean Investment Associates Has Decreased Forward Air (FWRD) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $331.75. About 1.99M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 13/04/2018 – Russia may stop exporting titanium to Boeing -RIA; 09/05/2018 – BOEING HAD NOT COMMITED PRODUCTION SLOTS FOR IRANIAN JETS: CEO; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ANNOUNCED AN ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 17/05/2018 – BOEING OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 05/04/2018 – Airbus Could Use U.S.-China Spat Against Boeing: Trade Update; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SEEN SEEKING BOARD SETS, MIN. 20% IN BOEING JV: VALOR; 22/05/2018 – Airbus says will obey WTO ruling on aircraft subsidies; 18/05/2018 – Pratik Mukane: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 plane carrying 104 crashes shortly after taking off from Havana’s main airport; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60

Dean Investment Associates Llc decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (FWRD) by 63.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc sold 44,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 25,250 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, down from 69,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Forward Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 80,768 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 3,440 shares to 11,145 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 14,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,021 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC).

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $21.73M for 19.83 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold FWRD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 39,383 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 51,892 shares. Icon Advisers invested in 16,200 shares. Amer Management Incorporated has 0.19% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Btim reported 237,235 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 39,992 shares. Colorado-based Tributary Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.05% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Invesco Ltd holds 289,005 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 49,037 shares in its portfolio. Clearbridge Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 720,663 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp invested 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 485,398 shares in its portfolio.

