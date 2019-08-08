Halsey Associates Position In Boeing (BA) Was Has Lifted; American Investment Services Stake in Ameren (AEE) Lowered as Stock Value Rose

American Investment Services Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Investment Services Inc sold 9,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 11,081 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $815,000, down from 20,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Investment Services Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.22. About 2.83M shares traded or 121.15% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Received Offering Proceeds of About $426.8 Million, Before Expenses; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – ATXI breaks ground on the Mark Twain Transmission Project; 22/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Issued and Sold $430 Million of 3.80% First Mortgage Bonds Due 2028; 21/05/2018 – Ameren Unit to Acquire, After Construction, a 400-Megawatt Wind Farm in Northeast Missouri; 08/05/2018 – Ameren Microgrid Earns PEER Gold Certification for Advancing Resilient, Reliable and Sustainable Power Systems; 09/05/2018 – Ameren 1Q Net $151M; 28/03/2018 – Missouri PSC: PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Electric Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment Charge Cases; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference Tomorrow

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $331.38. About 4.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 24/05/2018 – New Boeing 777 will have folding wings; 30/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N -INVESTMENT VALUE TO REACH $450 MLN IN FACILITIES AND EQUIPMENT INSIDE KINGDOM; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS TREASURY WILL BE CAREFUL IN CONSIDERING EFFECTS OF SANCTIONS ON INDUSTRIES; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Will Engage With U.S., China; 04/04/2018 – Boeing KC-46 Tanker Program Completes Fuel On-load Certification Testing; 18/05/2018 – CPA, AAL, BA: @StevenCejas Cubana doesn’t operate 737s – so it’s another airline or the wrong type of plane. – ! $CPA $AAL $BA; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 28/03/2018 – BOEING VP SAYS “REMEDIATIONS” WERE APPLIED AND INTRUSION IS NOT A “PRODUCTION OR DELIVERY ISSUE”

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

American Investment Services Inc, which manages about $612.10M and $314.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 28,266 shares to 275,649 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Gold Tr by 131,639 shares in the quarter, for a total of 595,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $9.92 million activity. $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M on Friday, February 8. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M.