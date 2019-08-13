Halsey Associates Maintains Holding in Boeing (BA); Advent International Lowered Its Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) Position as Market Value Rose

Advent International Corp decreased its stake in Lululemon Athleticainc. (LULU) by 49.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp sold 5.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The hedge fund held 5.11M shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $836.60 million, down from 10.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in Lululemon Athleticainc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $178.82. About 937,365 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33, EST. $1.27; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Names Chief Financial Officer as CEO Search Continues; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON HAS TALKED WITH SEVERAL CEO CANDIDATES; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 26/04/2018 – Lululemon Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 23/04/2018 – Lululemon, a huge winner this year, is downgraded as sales growth set to slow in second half; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 27/03/2018 – CORRECT: LULU 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +12%, EST. +8.6%

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $332.94. About 2.68M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing Boosts Full-Year Guidance; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEADLINE FOR ITC APPEAL WAS THURSDAY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – BOEING 1Q REV. $23.4B, EST. $22.23B; 31/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SEES NEW JET FAMILY ENTERING MARKET IN 2025; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Upon Closing of the Transaction, ASG Will Become Part of the Boeing Global Services’ Business; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 12/04/2018 – Embraer and Boeing discussing a commercial aviation alliance; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 18/05/2018 – China denies it offered package to slash U.S. trade gap by $200 bln

Advent International Corp, which manages about $32.03 billion and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologiescorp (NYSE:UTX) by 35,000 shares to 188,000 shares, valued at $24.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 50.80 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,763 shares to 136,657 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings by 5,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,896 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).