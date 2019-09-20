Halsey Associates Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position by $5.61 Million; Abrams Capital Management LP Lowered Its Position in O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) by $79.05 Million

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by 49.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 73,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 74,736 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.73 million, down from 148,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 9.84M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 13/03/2018 – Trump picks CIA Director Mike Pompeo to replace the former Exxon Mobil chief executive; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 04/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Is a Bet On the Future of Oil — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) by 28.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 214,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.93% . The hedge fund held 533,886 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $197.18M, down from 748,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in O Reilly Automotive Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $11.75 during the last trading session, reaching $401.68. About 508,265 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: O’Reilly Auto May Benefit, Industry Rises This Quarter; 10/04/2018 – New O’Reilly Survey Results Shed Light on Artificial Intelligence Skills Gap; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: O’REILLY AUTO SEES 2Q EPS $3.95 TO $4.05, EST. $4.01; 05/03/2018 Anodot to Showcase Raw Streaming Data to Al-Based Analytics and Exhibit at O’Reilly’s Strata Data Conference; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose; 04/04/2018 – O’Reilly’s Secret Settlements Over Sex Harassment Become Public; 05/03/2018 – Dir O’Reilly-Wooten Gifts 976 Of O’Reilly Automotive Inc; 26/04/2018 – O’Reilly Auto Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 28/03/2018 – Envision Bank Appoints Paul O’Reilly as VP/Residential Lending Manager

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.82B for 19.77 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Analysts await O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.78 earnings per share, up 6.22% or $0.28 from last year’s $4.5 per share. ORLY’s profit will be $365.21 million for 21.01 P/E if the $4.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.51 actual earnings per share reported by O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Abrams Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.62 billion and $3.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camping World Hldgs Inc by 1.16M shares to 5.11 million shares, valued at $63.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

