Halsey Associates Increases Stake in Boeing (BA); As Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Value Declined, Muzinich & Company Has Trimmed Its Position by $4.81 Million

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon pressures Boeing in Airbus freighter talks (Video); 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 27/04/2018 – Embraer sees first KC-390 delivery “closer to end of the year”; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPES FOR POSITIVE OUTCOME FROM DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 13/04/2018 – Boeing Says Deploying Support Teams to Mitigate Impact of Extra Rolls-Royce Inspections; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY TO REACH OUT TO PRIVATE FIRMS TO TERMINATE WITHIN NEXT 90 DAYS SPECIFIC CIVIL AVIATION LICENSES RELATED TO IRAN- SENIOR STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL

Muzinich & Company decreased its stake in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) by 17.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company sold 802,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 3.79 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.77 million, down from 4.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.53. About 1.27M shares traded. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 09/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL 3Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Atlas Financial; 15/05/2018 – PSEC: NOTES TO BE FURTHER ISSUE OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys New 1.4% Position in QuinStreet; 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,514 shares to 109,025 shares, valued at $21.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 5,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,354 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

Since June 4, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.04 million activity.

Analysts await Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.22 per share. PSEC’s profit will be $73.45M for 8.16 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Prospect Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

