Halsey Associates Increases Position in Jacobs Engineering (JEC); As United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Shares Rose, Holder Icon Advisers Lowered Stake

Icon Advisers Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 43.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Icon Advisers Inc sold 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Icon Advisers Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.04. About 2.52M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 19/03/2018 – Ballard Fuel Cell Module to Power Hybrid UPS Delivery Van Trial Program in California; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES NO CHANGE TO NET OR EPS ON ASC 715/ASC 606 ACCOUNTING; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, lncumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 941,390 shares traded or 1.24% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 24/05/2018 – MEDIBIO LTD – MEB SIGNS GLOBAL CONTRACT WITH JACOBS ENGINEERING-MEB.AX; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – QCOM SAYS CAN BE NO ASSURANCE JACOBS CAN, WILL MAKE PROPOSAL; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 31/05/2018 – JACOBS IN JOINT VENTURE WITH CDM SMITH GETS $65M FEMA PACT; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.27% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1.86M shares. Saturna Cap Corp reported 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cornerstone Inv Prns reported 29,463 shares. Landscape Capital Management Lc holds 12,908 shares. Parsec Finance, a North Carolina-based fund reported 126,539 shares. 18,367 were accumulated by Sequoia Limited Liability. Voloridge Invest Management Ltd accumulated 10,258 shares. 3.48M are held by Boston Prns. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Com owns 33,376 shares. Keystone Financial Planning has invested 2.45% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Franklin Resource invested in 8.75M shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 377,453 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Country Club Tru Com Na stated it has 0.85% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Atlas Browninc invested in 0.14% or 1,824 shares.

Icon Advisers Inc, which manages about $2.21B and $996.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 12,500 shares to 25,500 shares, valued at $1.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 13.96 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal by 5,224 shares to 194,354 shares, valued at $20.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,512 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart (NYSE:WMT).