Halsey Associates Increases Position in Jacobs Engineering (JEC); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Declined, Moab Capital Partners Has Cut Its Position

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 201 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 5,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, down from 5,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $10.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1776.29. About 3.06 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 19/04/2018 – Main Street: Is Best Buy Sleeping With the Enemy With Amazon Partnership?; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON BOOSTED BORROWING CAP UNDER CREDIT PACT TO $7B FROM $3B; 02/04/2018 – Trump hits Amazon yet again Monday: Claims post office losing ‘a fortune’ and other retailers pay more in taxes; 27/03/2018 – Response Mag: Whole Foods Stores May Become Amazon Delivery Centers; 24/04/2018 – Amazon will now deliver packages to Prime members’ cars; 05/04/2018 – Amazon’s Cloud Show: Good Vibes — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a candy-colored Echo and a version of Alexa that rewards politeness

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.86. About 755,178 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.00 TO $4.40, EST. $4.01; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 16/03/2018 – QCOM CONFIRMS JACOBS TO EXPLORE POSSIBILITY OF MAKING PROPOSAL; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 70.82 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

