Halsey Associates Increases Holding in Jacobs Engineering (JEC); Toth Financial Advisory Has Lowered Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position by $977,840 as Market Value Declined

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 18.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp sold 12,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 55,546 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, down from 67,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 8.72M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 25/04/2018 – Protocols: AbbVie advances its two star pipeline therapies, filing BLA for risankizumab and posting promising data for upadacitinib $ABBV; 28/03/2018 – AbbVie is Now Accepting CF Scholarship Applications from Students with Cystic Fibrosis for 2018-2019 Academic School Year; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Imfinzi Met Second Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s: Results of AbbVie’s TRINITY Trial in Lung Cancer Are Credit Negative; 09/05/2018 – Immuno-Oncology Treatment Imfinzi for Stage III, Unresectable Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Now Approved in Canada; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 09/04/2018 – AbbVie: Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 938,212 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 14/03/2018 – JACOBS GETS $778M CONTRACT FOR US SPECIAL OPS COMMAND; 13/03/2018 – Bulgari, Marc Jacobs Attract Gen Z With Fragrance; 29/03/2018 – Saudi Aramco Selects Jacobs for Zuluf Field Development Program; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling buyers to take it private; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 12/04/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SEEKING FUNDING TO TRY TO TAKE CHIPMAKER PRIVATE; 18/04/2018 – Jacobs Achieves Gold at Workplace Wellbeing Awards

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $13.96 million activity. 15,552 shares valued at $1.00M were bought by Stewart Jeffrey Ryan on Friday, August 16. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock. Shares for $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. The insider Gosebruch Henry O bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 earnings per share, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.27 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

