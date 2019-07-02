Halsey Associates Increases Holding in Jacobs Engineering (JEC); As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Stock Rose, King Luther Capital Management Decreased by $7.02 Million Its Holding

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Luther Capital Management Corp sold 25,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $355.83 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $300.09. About 648,023 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS,TMO IN PACT FOR 14 ASSAYS FOR VITROS; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Thermo Fisher Scientific To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 23/05/2018 – TMO ON TRACK TO EXCEED $80M TOTAL SYNERGY TARGET BY 2019:SLIDES; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $84.34. About 590,828 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MLN OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B; 22/03/2018 – KUWAIT PETROLEUM SELECTS JACOBS FOR EXPANSION IN LOCAL REFINING; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Jacobs Teams with London Transport Museum for Year of Engineering 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Associate stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo has 0.31% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Paragon Mgmt Lc invested in 0.07% or 533 shares. Regions Corp has 0.61% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 194,835 shares. Fifth Third State Bank invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt holds 1,014 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Highstreet Asset has 0.02% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Livingston Grp Asset Company (Operating As Southport Cap Management) has invested 0.53% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Klingenstein Fields & Ltd reported 101,497 shares. Modera Wealth Management Lc invested 0.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Atria Invs Limited Liability Company holds 8,019 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Lathrop Invest reported 66,895 shares or 5.45% of all its holdings. Bp Public Ltd Co holds 0.56% or 52,500 shares. Bainco Investors invested in 0.94% or 21,023 shares. 838 were accumulated by Shelton.

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $3.00 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.75 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.20 billion for 25.01 P/E if the $3.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.81 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.76% EPS growth.

King Luther Capital Management Corp, which manages about $16.93 billion and $13.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 112,192 shares to 2.38M shares, valued at $206.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 124,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.22 million shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Thermo Fisher completes sales of anatomical path unit – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Who Has Been Selling Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Accenture Plc (ACN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sanofi (SNY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Parsons On Valuation – Benzinga” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Mosaic Company (MOS) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jacobs Wins Contract to Help Build the Largest Shipyard in the Arabian Gulf – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Jacobs to Deliver Integrated Project Services for Construction of New Australian Embassy in Washington DC – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $100,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrow Financial holds 3,391 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 8,705 shares. Kcm Investment Ltd Llc owns 5,703 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 6,450 were reported by Somerville Kurt F. The New York-based Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Front Barnett Associate Ltd Company holds 3.05% or 251,851 shares. Greenwood Gearhart holds 1.61% or 73,060 shares in its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has 600 shares. Driehaus Capital Llc stated it has 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Com owns 216,541 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment holds 555 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.09% or 87,707 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.02% or 321,274 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd invested in 0.01% or 54,179 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 0.03% or 2,797 shares in its portfolio.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) by 2,514 shares to 109,025 shares, valued at $21.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,687 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).