Halsey Associates Increased Its Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) Holding by $3.36 Million; Sir Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake in Diamondback Energy (FANG) by $21.68 Million

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 63,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 238,668 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80 million, up from 175,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 1.34 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Sees 2Q Adjusted EPS “Appoximately $1.02”; 18/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE BOARD APPROVES 3-YEAR, $1B SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line New $1 B, Three-Yr Shr Repurchase Program Authorization Announced; 22/03/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – REG-Scanship Holding ASA : Scanship awarded AWP retrofit contract by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 56.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 200,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.03% . The hedge fund held 154,010 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.78M, down from 354,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $96.73. About 1.05M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares to 165,100 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 285,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR).

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 12.57% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.67 per share. FANG’s profit will be $306.52M for 12.86 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual earnings per share reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.59% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cls Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Utah Retirement accumulated 30,744 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 92,119 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 0.8% or 1.41M shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Valley Advisers Incorporated has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Northeast invested 0.36% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Gateway Investment Advisers invested in 0.01% or 6,655 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 38,491 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). 1832 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.04% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Assetmark stated it has 32 shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Brinker Capital has 21,247 shares. Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0.15% or 69,499 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “S&P 500 Movers: EA, FANG – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Diamondback Energy (FANG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Hold On to Fang Holdings (SFUN) Stock – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cash Dividend On The Way From Diamondback Energy (FANG) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Robert Olstein Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Commits To $1 Million For Hurricane Relief For The Bahamas – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Appointment of Harry Sommer as President, International – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces Plans for New, State-of-the-art Staff Training Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold NCLH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 198.65 million shares or 0.28% more from 198.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsr Llc holds 883,610 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Pnc Fincl Ser Gru Inc holds 0% or 20,083 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Equity Inc reported 20,836 shares. Moreover, United Serv Automobile Association has 0.26% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Lpl Llc has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation owns 33,802 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs Ltd has 17,732 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 0.03% or 30,815 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Strs Ohio holds 0% or 7,973 shares in its portfolio. Hm Payson Co reported 67 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 0.12% in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH). Sei Investments owns 47,489 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.