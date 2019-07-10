Halsey Associates Holds Position in Jacobs Engineering (JEC); A T & T (T) Stock Price Rose While Flippin Bruce & Porter Has Raised Holding

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in A T & T Inc (T) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 17,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,707 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.34 million, up from 344,469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in A T & T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 4.49 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 08/03/2018 – U.S. appeals court in San Francisco will hear net neutrality appeal; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – Josh Eidelson: Exclusive: @CWAUnion has filed Labor Board charges accusing AT&T of illegally withholding info requested by the; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: DoJ investigates AT&T, Verizon, GSMA for possible eSim collusion; 29/03/2018 – PC Magazine: Exclusive: AT&T LTE Hits 537Mbps in Chicago

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $84.07. About 34,614 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 22/03/2018 – Kuwait Petroleum Corporation Selects Jacobs for Expansion in Local Refining Capacity Pre-Feasibility Study; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs tells board he wants to take chipmaker private; 25/05/2018 – Medibio Corporate Health Extends Global Footprint Signing Contract with Jacobs Engineering

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jacobs Launches Tender Offer to Acquire KeyW for $11.25 per Share in Cash – PRNewswire” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What We Think About Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.â€™s (NYSE:JEC) CEO Pay – Yahoo News” published on January 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Jacobs Engineering: A Great Industrial Stock With Little China Exposure – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Downgrades Parsons On Valuation – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Presents At Cowen 40th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt holds 1.68 million shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Braun Stacey Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 154,034 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.03% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Huntington Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Hahn Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Alyeska Investment Gp LP holds 1.69% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) or 1.61 million shares. Front Barnett Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 251,851 shares. Hbk Invests Lp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 1St Source Savings Bank invested 0.02% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc owns 347,949 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP invested in 97,115 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Wellington Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 221,631 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 153,497 were accumulated by Strs Ohio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $49,779 activity.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,763 shares to 136,657 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings by 5,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,896 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).