Halsey Associates Has Upped Stake in Boeing (BA) as Market Valuation Declined; Dillon & Associates Has Lifted Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $1.27 Million; Share Value Declined

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $4.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.73. About 3.45M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 23/03/2018 – The deal, which remains to be finalized, also marks a victory for General Electric, whose engines are expected to power the Boeing aircraft, beating proposals from rival Rolls-Royce; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corporation Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/04/2018 – BOEING QTRLY TOTAL COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES PROGRAMS DELIVERIES OF 184 UNITS; 26/04/2018 – One of the fan blades on the Boeing 737 broke off; 06/04/2018 – AAL: ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 WIDEBODY AIRCRAFT; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Raises 2018 View To EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 180.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 7,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 11,383 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 4,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $198.19. About 960,355 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 09/04/2018 – Constellation joins the mega-round club with $100M raise and plans to pursue cancer studies; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: INTRODUCING WESTERN STANDARD BARREL AGED BEER; 06/03/2018 – PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 23/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $256 FROM $253; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Adj EPS $9.40-Adj EPS $9.70

Dillon & Associates Inc, which manages about $242.35 million and $307.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Tech Sol Cl A (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,215 shares to 50,192 shares, valued at $3.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $609.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,838 shares to 5,687 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings by 5,083 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,896 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.