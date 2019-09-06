Halsey Associates Has Trimmed Visa (V) Stake; Varian Medical Systems (VAR)’s Sentiment Is 1.07

Halsey Associates Inc decreased Visa (V) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,401 shares as Visa (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Halsey Associates Inc holds 174,512 shares with $27.26 million value, down from 178,913 last quarter. Visa now has $407.98 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $186.04. About 2.40 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 19/04/2018 – Chile’s Visa Requirements Halt Haiti Influx, Ask for Skin Color; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 30/05/2018 – Visa Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: EU SHOULD TAKE STEPS ON TRAVEL VISA FOR TURKS SOONEST; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 26/03/2018 – Sen. Grassley: Grassley Examines Lax Oversight of `Visa Mills’ Offering Visas to Foreign Students

Varian Medical Systems Inc (VAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 208 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 195 sold and decreased stock positions in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 79.16 million shares, down from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Varian Medical Systems Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 169 Increased: 136 New Position: 72.

Among 14 analysts covering Visa Inc (NYSE:V), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Visa Inc has $21000 highest and $157 lowest target. $188.57’s average target is 1.36% above currents $186.04 stock price. Visa Inc had 22 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. JP Morgan maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) on Wednesday, July 24 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $177 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.14B for 32.52 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity. The insider MORRISON DENISE M bought $171,130.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Co Can has invested 0.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Lakeview Capital Prns Llc accumulated 4,864 shares. Northcoast Asset Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1,623 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 1,397 shares in its portfolio. Dsc Ltd Partnership invested in 0.23% or 7,885 shares. Moreover, Iberiabank Corp has 0.16% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8,912 shares. Moreover, Horan Capital Advisors Llc has 0.08% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 766 shares. Strs Ohio owns 1.62M shares. Paradigm Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.65% or 27,843 shares. Clean Yield Gru accumulated 0.01% or 106 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs holds 13,470 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 0.57% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ativo Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0.98% or 14,858 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Limited Liability Company has 5,462 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 13,407 shares.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, makes, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. The company has market cap of $9.78 billion. It operates through two divisions, Oncology Systems and Imaging Components. It has a 29.83 P/E ratio. The Oncology Systems segment provides hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for 100,049 shares. Capital Counsel Llc Ny owns 313,545 shares or 3.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc has 3.09% invested in the company for 79,196 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Llc has invested 2.44% in the stock. Jlb & Associates Inc, a Michigan-based fund reported 81,069 shares.

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 4.31% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $107.98 million for 22.65 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.