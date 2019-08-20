Halsey Associates Has Trimmed Position in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by $347,382 as Market Value Rose; As Nic (EGOV) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Financial Counselors Trimmed Its Position

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (MCD) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 5,687 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 7,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Mcdonald’s for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $219.57. About 629,617 shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/05/2018 – SADOUN: WON BUSINESS W/ MCDONALD’S IN FRANCE, MACY’S IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.01/SHR; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CALL; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S: FRESH BEEF ADVERTISING LIFTS SALES OF ALL BURGERS; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 22/05/2018 – McDonald’s is facing pressure to ban plastic drinking straws; 30/05/2018 – Canada News Wire: /C O R R E C T I O N from Source — McDonald’s Canada/

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Nic Inc (EGOV) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 53,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 568,755 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72M, down from 621,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Nic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 35,157 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 16/04/2018 – NOR’s MClnfo Helps Insurance Companies and States Save Paper This Earth Day; 27/04/2018 – Hogan Administration’s Maryland Business Express Website Receives National Awards; 23/04/2018 – Estes Valley, Colorado Recreation & Park District Website Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award; 08/03/2018 – NIC SEES 2018 TOTAL REV. OF $333.0M-343.0M; 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $333 MLN TO $343 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies’ Website for Prescription Drug Monitoring Program Receives 2017 Horizon Interactive Award; 22/05/2018 – Summer is Coming: Alabama Residents Can Plan Ahead Using the State’s Online Re; 16/04/2018 – Colorado Empowered Learning’s Website Keeps Users Current on Blended Learning; 08/03/2018 – NIC INC EGOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.84, REV VIEW $336.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Expands Industry Partnerships to Drive OCP NIC 3.0

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet State Bank & Tru holds 1.59% or 19,120 shares in its portfolio. 17,271 were reported by Crawford Investment Counsel. Excalibur Management reported 1,346 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 7,944 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Holding Limited Co has invested 0% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Court Place Limited Co owns 5,828 shares. Montag & Caldwell Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 3,570 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.03% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Atwood And Palmer Inc invested 0.07% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Hanson And Doremus Management owns 1,616 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Family holds 0.15% or 1,878 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 12,932 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com invested in 563,875 shares or 0.72% of the stock. 67,446 were accumulated by Daiwa Securities. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Corporation owns 18,808 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio.

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69 billion for 24.73 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Sterling Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 43,347 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Incorporated holds 0% or 53,771 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 16,730 shares. Wells Fargo Co Mn owns 0% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 119,126 shares. Paloma Partners Management Co has 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) for 18,450 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 114,984 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can owns 90,246 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Company stated it has 0.04% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 16,434 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 29,700 are held by Hbk Investments L P. State Street Corp owns 2.12M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, Virginia-based fund reported 13,700 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 65,216 shares.