Halsey Associates Has Trimmed Its Position in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) as Market Valuation Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Stake

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 6,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 150,601 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.71M, down from 156,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $91.79. About 4.34M shares traded or 311.83% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of lrwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING – SAUDI ARAMCO AWARDED CO ENGINEERING SERVICES CONTRACT FOR ZULUF PROGRAM’S ARAB HEAVY CRUDE OIL INCREMENT 600 MBCD-ONSHORE CPF PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 05/04/2018 – “Any world-class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 04/04/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: Scoop: Here are details from Trump’s dinner with Safra Catz and Peter Thiel last night. The big govt contra; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc sold 4,215 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 127,556 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.09M, down from 131,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Microsoft for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 62.50% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 07/03/2018 – Starmind Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program for its Technological Innovations in AI; 18/04/2018 – SmartBear Empowers Developers to Create Quality Software at an Increased Speed; 07/03/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Doing Business with Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 14/03/2018 – Koru Helps Hiring Managers Measure Skills Proven to Drive Performance Through New Integration with Microsoft; 29/05/2018 – 10Fold Wins the Business Intelligence Group’s 2018 Best Places to Work Award; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement

Analysts await Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 4.58% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.31 per share. JEC’s profit will be $169.37 million for 18.36 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual EPS reported by Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold JEC shares while 160 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 113.75 million shares or 4.04% less from 118.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 11,985 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 1.47 million shares. Lodge Hill Limited Liability Co stated it has 276,530 shares or 5.56% of all its holdings. Arrow Financial Corporation stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Amica Mutual Insurance holds 0.06% or 5,849 shares. 548,952 were accumulated by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust. The Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Comerica National Bank & Trust accumulated 24,446 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Farmers & Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,373 shares. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Gemmer Asset Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Manchester Capital Mngmt owns 0% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 41 shares. 101,662 were reported by Asset Mgmt One Ltd. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $262.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,766 shares to 44,481 shares, valued at $8.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smith Salley Associate stated it has 4.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Security National Trust holds 3.63% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 86,224 shares. 3.63M were accumulated by Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Seizert Ltd Company reported 309,807 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Peddock Capital Advsr Lc holds 10,710 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And, Missouri-based fund reported 76,273 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 69,634 shares. First Fiduciary Invest Counsel accumulated 167,188 shares or 4.74% of the stock. 3,206 were reported by Harvest Cap. Cincinnati Casualty stated it has 80,000 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 180,011 shares or 3.74% of all its holdings. Rockland Trust invested in 161,705 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Highland Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 434,237 shares. Savings Bank Of The West invested in 2.34% or 148,716 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt owns 1.09 million shares.

