Halsey Associates Has Raised Stake in Zebra Tech (ZBRA) as Share Value Rose; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Shareholder West Oak Capital Cut Stake

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 83.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 13,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2,595 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $221,000, down from 15,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 2.04M shares traded or 52.91% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Zebra Tech (ZBRA) by 1858.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 58,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The institutional investor held 61,198 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.82 million, up from 3,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Zebra Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $203.68. About 272,121 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +9%; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP – ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 20% FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $559.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 11,410 shares to 6,621 shares, valued at $263,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) by 92,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,620 shares, and cut its stake in Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.50, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold ZBRA shares while 129 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 46.99 million shares or 2.43% more from 45.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2,700 shares. Chicago Equity Partners stated it has 0.27% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Wetherby Asset Mngmt reported 4,723 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 5,699 are owned by Carnegie Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 50,239 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 22,917 shares in its portfolio. Greatmark Invest Ptnrs accumulated 24,210 shares. Alps Advsrs holds 0% or 1,816 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Limited Co has invested 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Retirement System Of Alabama invested in 0.12% or 120,207 shares. Jane Street Ltd Com reported 2,106 shares. Global Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 2,650 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Kingdon Capital Management Lc has invested 2.49% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 91,064 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Zebra Technologies Corporation’s (NASDAQ:ZBRA) ROE Of 31% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ball Corp’s New Aluminum Cups an Alternative to Plastic Ones – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Zebra Technologies Stock Fell in May – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RSI Alert: Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18 million and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $329.16 million for 13.47 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.