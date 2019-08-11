Halsey Associates Has Raised Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Holding by $1.11 Million; Shares Rose; Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) Share Value Declined While Maltese Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos (PJC) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 102,500 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.47M, down from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 80,271 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.9. About 844,884 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER; 16/03/2018 – “I think [Jacobs] snapped,” a source close to the board says; 13/04/2018 – Biological Dynamics Announces the Addition of Irwin M. Jacobs and Martin J. Wygod to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Former chairman Paul Jacobs is talking to investors about a bid to take Qualcomm private; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $24.29 million for 10.63 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.55% EPS growth.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 31,292 shares to 271,000 shares, valued at $6.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankunited Inc (NYSE:BKU) by 140,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management reported 3,474 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc has 233,218 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board reported 13,288 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The California-based West Oak Cap Ltd Company has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Blackrock reported 2.21M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Amer holds 0% or 10,864 shares. Moreover, Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). 1,194 were reported by Ameritas Partners. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 45,165 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 229 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 188,706 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 22,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 22,581 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) by 1,838 shares to 5,687 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,532 shares, and cut its stake in American Tower (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.05% or 1.65M shares in its portfolio. Korea owns 5,600 shares. Arrow Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Gyroscope Group Inc Limited Liability Com reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 168,792 are held by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Andra Ap accumulated 56,600 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 2,872 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 31,107 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Artisan LP owns 2.27 million shares. Greenwood Gearhart Inc has 73,060 shares. Citigroup reported 91,379 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 321,274 shares. Chesley Taft & Associate Limited Liability Company owns 3,945 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sei has 0.01% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC).