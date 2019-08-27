Halsey Associates Has Increased Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Stake by $1.11 Million; Apple Com (AAPL) Stock Rose While Capwealth Advisors Raised by $330,183 Its Position

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 1,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 141,089 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.80 million, up from 139,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $204.64. About 10.09M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/04/2018 – JF Larouche: Apple’s mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank analysis (AAPL); 15/05/2018 – Japan Display posts record annual net loss; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Dublin €13bn in back tax as appeals continue; 16/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Car collides with school bus in Apple Valley; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina as a potential site for its new campus; 19/04/2018 – AAPL: Canal will announce next week a “new deal” with Apple #AGVivendi – ! $AAPL; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Dutch Rmbs Notes To Be Issued By Green Apple 2018-1 Nhg B.V; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett’s Apple bet an ‘all-clear signal’ for investors: Art Cashin

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79 million, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.12. About 154,021 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q EPS 34c; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 16/03/2018 – FORMER QUALCOMM CHAIRMAN JACOBS MAY STEP DOWN FROM BOARD: DJ; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS 2Q REV. $3.94B, EST. $3.64B; 09/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs out as chairman of Qualcomm; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm ousts Jacobs as director over buyout plan

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,401 shares to 174,512 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal by 5,224 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,354 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 403,561 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 22,503 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 159,093 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Advisor Partners Lc reported 6,695 shares. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsr Inc has 9,939 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 216,541 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 74,694 shares. Sigma Planning has invested 0.01% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0.01% or 54,685 shares. Braun Stacey Inc holds 0.77% or 154,034 shares in its portfolio. Oakbrook Investments Ltd holds 12,190 shares. Guardian Life Com Of America invested in 0% or 335 shares. Madison Hldg owns 1.32M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pitcairn stated it has 41,366 shares. 4.36M are held by Waddell And Reed Financial. Old West Inv Management Lc has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 173,355 were reported by Van Cleef Asset Managementinc. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 8,321 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Portland Global Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 15,102 shares. Spectrum Group Inc holds 29,645 shares. Shoker Counsel, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,409 shares. 37,117 are owned by Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt. Moneta Gp Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 2,727 were accumulated by First Dallas Secs. Mraz Amerine And Assoc Inc accumulated 10,351 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Axiom Invsts Ltd Liability Company De holds 111,563 shares. Raymond James Na has invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.28% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 10,504 shares to 263,723 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.