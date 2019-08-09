Halsey Associates Has Increased Its Stake in Boeing (BA) by $2.88 Million; Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Carnival New F (CCL) by $303,750

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 49.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 7,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 22,781 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69M, up from 15,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.78 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. planemaker Boeing “detected a limited intrusion of malware” that affected “a small number of systems,” a company vice president said on Wednesday; 24/05/2018 – BOEING WINS $416 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY Adj EPS $14.30-Adj EPS $14.50; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 09/05/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS WILL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW U.S. GOVT LEAD ON IRAN; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 25/04/2018 – Boeing lifts guidance on higher defence and aviation spending; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Orders at 30 in Feb., Up From Jan. (Table); 13/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce to Work With Boeing and Affected Airlines to Minimize Disruption

Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corp New F (CCL) by 19.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc bought 6,075 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 37,857 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92 million, up from 31,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp New F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 3.21 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Constant Currency Net Rev Yields Up 3.9%; 05/03/2018 – Holland America Line’s World-Renowned Culinary Council Takes on a New Focus That Taps into the Expertise of its Seven Celebrity Chefs; 07/05/2018 – This $1 billion cruise ship with a race track hopes to dethrone Carnival and Royal Caribbean; 13/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS PROFIT TO INCREASE SIGNIFICANTLY BY APPROXIMATELY 8 TIMES FOR FY; 09/04/2018 – Seabourn Expands Culinary Offerings With “Earth & Ocean At The Patio™” – An “Al Fresco” Dining Experience; 12/03/2018 – REG-Carnival PLC: Carnival Corporation & plc Registration Statement; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 26/04/2018 – Super Bowl Champion Jake Elliott To Face Off Against Carnival Horizon Godmother Queen Latifah In Lip Sync Battle: Horizon, Part; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Carnival Corporation One of America’s Best Large Employers

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

