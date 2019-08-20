Halsey Associates Has Increased Its Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Holding by $1.11 Million; Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Shareholder Chesapeake Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Price Declined

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 10.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 14,751 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 156,803 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, up from 142,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 644,942 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs tells Qualcomm’s board he wants to take company private; 16/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm Chairman, CEO Paul Jacobs May Step Down From Board; 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS ISSUES RESPONSE TO QUALCOMM INC; 11/04/2018 – Jacobs: NASA Contract Extension Is Two-Year Option With Potential Value of $437.5M; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his

Chesapeake Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc sold 2,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The hedge fund held 20,290 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 22,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $112.53. About 2.81 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly: FDA Decision on Galcanezumab for Migraine Expected in 3Q; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 30/04/2018 – Leena Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., to Lead Lilly Oncology Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 24/04/2018 – LLY: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD MANDATE PASS-THROUGH REBATES; 10/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Eli Lilly acquires small biotech for $1.6B to strengthen cancer immunotherapy pipeline; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced Melanoma and Previously Treated Renal Cell Carcinoma; 11/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company – SCHEDULE 14A; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Gross Margin 72.4% of Revenue; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First

Since February 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 sales for $103.40 million activity. LILLY ENDOWMENT INC sold $26.97 million worth of stock or 210,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $609.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Holdings by 5,083 shares to 166,896 shares, valued at $24.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa (NYSE:V) by 4,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,512 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

