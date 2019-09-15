Halsey Associates Has Decreased Its Deere & Co (DE) Holding by $455,730 as Stock Rose; Bank Amer (BAC) Stock Price Rose While National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives Raised Position by $435,000

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 3.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 2,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 76,610 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.70 million, down from 79,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $165.42. About 1.67M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES DOWN DOUBLE DIGITS; 28/03/2018 – The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play, argues @JimCramer; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 02/05/2018 – Deveron UAS Connects SOAR with the John Deere Operations Center; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS FARM MACHINERY SALES IN NORTH, SOUTH AMERICA ARE MAKING “SOLID GAINS” AND CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT SALES ARE CONTINUING TO MOVE SHARPLY HIGHER; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS STEEL TARIFFS WILL HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON THE COMPANY’S FINANCES

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 132,125 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83 million, up from 117,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 77.14M shares traded or 41.66% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 02/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Citigroup and Bank of America were all higher; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Two-Thirds of Boston Entrepreneurs Foresee Long-Term Growth – Highest Since 2015; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO: NO SPECIFIC CORPORATE-BOND TRADING LOSSES IN 1Q18; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 11/05/2018 – BAML Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 10 (Table); 21/05/2018 – PARAMOUNT GROUP INC PGRE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $16 FROM $15.50; 15/05/2018 – Phibro Animal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $23.50 FROM $21; 30/05/2018 – Korea Times: ‘BofA Merrill Lynch warning’ issued by Kosdaq; 07/03/2018 – Potbelly Corporation to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Consumer & Retail Technology Conference

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sweden-based Swedbank has invested 0.68% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 47,075 shares stake. London Of Virginia invested in 66,883 shares. Epoch Investment Ptnrs invested in 7.59 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 15.04 million shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Wellcome Tru (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has invested 9.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Locust Wood Capital Advisers Limited Liability owns 395,589 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has 50.27 million shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Greatmark Invest Prtn reported 256,517 shares. Jones Finance Companies Lllp invested in 42,741 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Investment invested in 0.58% or 25,912 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt has 1.63% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 7.71 million shares. Wagner Bowman Corporation invested in 0.3% or 45,274 shares. 31,207 were reported by Btim. Hyman Charles D holds 68,383 shares.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Hot Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on September 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “BofA (BAC) is Doing Ok in Trading This Quarter, Equities Trading Has Done Well, FICC Down a Bit – Bloomberg, Citing Montag – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big impairment charge at BofA – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With These Headwinds, Itâ€™s Long Past Time to Bail on BAC Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

National Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives, which manages about $7.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 8,000 shares to 34,165 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 2.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 19.15 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W Inc New York holds 1,375 shares. Cap Intl Sarl invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt owns 4,715 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver Lc reported 6,200 shares. Blair William & Il invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Stonebridge Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1,028 shares. Stewart & Patten Lc reported 1,610 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 42,440 shares. Btr Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,236 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Lc owns 2,372 shares. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 1,321 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Carnegie Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Mirae Asset Glob Invs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 47,404 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Com invested in 578,800 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Jag Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 11,055 shares.