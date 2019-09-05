Halsey Associates Has Cut Stake in Visa (V) as Share Value Rose; Riverbridge Partners Has Lowered Its Cass Information Systems (CASS) Stake by $2.53 Million as Share Price Rose

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa (V) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 4,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 174,512 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, down from 178,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $413.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $184.67. About 4.60M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC – QTRLY NET OPERATING REVENUES OF $5.1 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13%; 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 24/05/2018 – VISA INVESTS FOR LATAM, CARIBBEAN MOBILE PAYMENTS/TOKENIZATION; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances One left for a CEO role, while the other left amid controversy; 08/03/2018 – Visa Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE TO ANNOUNCE IP TARIFFS ON THURSDAY, CHINA VISA, INVESTMENT RESTRICTIONS NOT PART OF FIRST PACKAGE, SOURCES SAY – CNBC; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – GRANTED APPROVAL BY DEPARTMENT OF HOME AFFAIRS TO ACT AS A SPONSOR UNDER 403, 407 AND 408 VISA SUBCLASSES; 16/04/2018 – Chile’s Solidarity Visa Leaves Venezuelans Confused and Worried

Riverbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cass Information Systems Inc. (CASS) by 12.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc sold 53,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 363,139 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.18 million, down from 416,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Cass Information Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $755.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 46,824 shares traded or 57.04% up from the average. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) has declined 8.87% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CASS News: 26/04/2018 – Cass Information Systems 1Q Rev $36M; 16/03/2018 – Cass Information Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – CASS SEES CHINA PROPERTY PRICES TO FALL IN 2018: CHINA NEWS; 16/04/2018 – Cass Information Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 Cass Sunstein Wins Holberg Prize; 26/04/2018 – CASS INFORMATION SYSTEMS INC QTRLY TOTAL REV $38.98 MLN VS $32.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa2 Enh Rating To Central Cass Psd 17, Nd’s Certificates Of Indebtedness; 02/04/2018 – CHINA CASS EXPECTS 1Q GDP GROWTH AT 6.8%: SEC. NEWS; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: STATE TOURNAMENT: Crusaders down Cass Lake-Bena to take third place

More notable recent Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “St. Louis bank ranks in top 10 nationally in financial performance – St. Louis Business Journal” on February 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lazard’s (LAZ) April 2019 AUM Improves on Favorable Markets – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea James P. O’Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/9/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Navios Maritime Containers L.P. Appoints Erifili Tsironi as Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72 billion and $5.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teladoc Health Inc. by 294,523 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $84.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 86,707 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its down 5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold CASS shares while 33 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 7.22 million shares or 49.52% less from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS). Fmr Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 259 shares. Comm Bankshares, a Missouri-based fund reported 55,522 shares. Riverbridge Prtn Ltd Liability Corp owns 363,139 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0% in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) or 7,892 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has 0% invested in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for 17,080 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada invested in 3,445 shares or 0% of the stock. Parkside Comml Bank And Tru owns 40 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 12,479 are held by Invesco. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for 28,437 shares. Panagora Asset reported 6,615 shares. Optimum Advsrs has 111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 2,996 shares. Seizert Cap Ltd reported 12,197 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) for 11,789 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Llc has 6,790 shares. Penobscot Invest Mngmt Co Incorporated owns 63,392 shares. Envestnet Asset Management, Illinois-based fund reported 1.34 million shares. 77,758 were reported by Argent Tru Com. Hemenway Tru Co Limited reported 0.09% stake. De Burlo Gru Incorporated reported 111,983 shares stake. Kj Harrison Ptnrs invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Raymond James Associate holds 0.57% or 2.39M shares. Merian Global (Uk) Limited stated it has 979,546 shares. Jacobson And Schmitt Advsr Ltd holds 3.61% or 35,142 shares. Parkwood Ltd Company invested in 4.31% or 141,040 shares. Clarkston Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.01% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Flow Traders Us Ltd Co holds 1,870 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Llc invested in 52,769 shares. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs has 0.25% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 33,716 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.