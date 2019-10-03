Halsey Associates Has Boosted Its Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) Position by $3.36 Million; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Rose, Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Decreased by $920,719 Its Stake

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 11,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 332,419 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.87 million, down from 343,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 10.04 million shares traded or 44.33% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 09/05/2018 – CityNews Toronto: #EXCLUSIVE: CityNews has learned Toronto police have launched an investigation after a hidden camera was; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 08/05/2018 – Google eases tech stress with app controls, table-booking assistant; 01/05/2018 – Starbucks adds 2 new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 11/04/2018 – Starbucks Opens Its First Store in Uruguay; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks’ attempts at selling `culture’ comes back to haunt them; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON STARBUCKS – CNBC

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCLH) by 36.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 63,303 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 238,668 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.80M, up from 175,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Lines for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $49.14. About 2.01 million shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Intl Adds Norwegian Cruise, Cuts Cigna: 13F; 16/03/2018 – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA – SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA : SCANSHIP AWARDED AWP RETROFIT CONTRACT BY NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q EPS 45c; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Pamela Thomas-Graham to Its Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE NAMES PAMELA THOMAS-GRAHAM TO BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98B and $802.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aptiv Plc by 61,487 shares to 355,435 shares, valued at $28.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 30.11 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21,200 are held by Cwm. 9,750 were reported by Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Com. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.25% or 10.52M shares in its portfolio. Alta Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,526 shares. Stevens Lp owns 48,031 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 1,175 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 2.26M shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability Com invested in 31,195 shares. Rothschild Inv Il reported 7,119 shares stake. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation holds 544,170 shares. Lc owns 633 shares. Osher Van De Voorde Inv Management has invested 4.45% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 178,292 are owned by Zacks. Stack Financial Management Incorporated accumulated 386,533 shares or 3.64% of the stock. Stephens Ar reported 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92 million and $559.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) by 3,230 shares to 30,731 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 11,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,960 shares, and cut its stake in Visa (NYSE:V).

