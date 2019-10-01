Halsey Associates Decreased Its Stake in Amazon (AMZN) by $1.24 Million as Share Price Declined; Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Decreased Its Comcast New (CMCSA) Holding by $432.87 Million

Halsey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Amazon (AMZN) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc sold 653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 12,770 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.18M, down from 13,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Amazon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $858.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $10.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1735.91. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple nears $1 trillion valuation mark; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Web Service has boosted its marketing presence at the doorstep of the Pentagon ahead of a major cloud contract; 07/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BEGINNING MAY 9 THROUGH MAY 15, SHOPPERS WILL BE ABLE TO PURCHASE 20-STEM TULIP BOUQUETS AT REDUCED PRICE OF $15 IN U.S. & $18 IN CANADA; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 16/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE, AMAZON, JPMORGAN JV IS SAID HARD TO FIND CEO : CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Amazon is selling facial recognition technology to police, allowing them to analyze ‘millions of faces in real-time’; 25/04/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Amazon’s HQ2 scouts asked Denver leaders about tackling growth issues

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 52.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 10.31M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 9.34M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $394.99 million, down from 19.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.08. About 14.14 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – OFFER IS A PREMIUM OF APPROXIMATELY 13 PER CENT. TO CLOSING PRICE OF £11.05 PER SKY SHARE ON 26 FEBRUARY 2018, BEING LAST BUSINESS DAY BEFORE ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMCAST’S POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SKY; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets Disney deal vote for July 10; 25/04/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – SKY ALSO INTENDS TO GIVE SAME POST-OFFER UNDERTAKINGS CONDITIONAL UPON COMCAST OFFER BECOMING WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing a ‘superior’ all-cash bid for Fox assets; 23/05/2018 – CNBC: Comcast’s cash offer for Fox assets may have difficult tax implications; 27/04/2018 – Charter Communications plummets more than 15% at the open after reporting losing more internet and TV subscribers than expected; cable providers Comcast and Altice USA also fall; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian All Cap Dividend Adds Comcast

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 94.34 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 90,700 shares to 12.27M shares, valued at $668.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cigna Corp New by 500,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.11 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB).

