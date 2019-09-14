Halsey Associates Boosted Its Splunk (SPLK) Stake by $5.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Campbell Newman Asset Management Lifted Corning (GLW) Stake

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Corning Inc. (GLW) by 344.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc bought 269,527 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 347,670 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.55 million, up from 78,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Corning Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.16. About 4.25M shares traded. Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has declined 6.65% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GLW News: 26/04/2018 – REG-Corning Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Corning TXF(TM) Optical Fiber Advances Next Generation Long-Haul Networks; 09/05/2018 – Corning Opens World’s Largest LCD Glass Substrate Facility in China; 06/03/2018 – CORNING INC – AUO WILL RENT ROOF SPACE FROM CO, SELL ELECTRICITY GENERATED BY SOLAR PANELS TO TAIWAN POWER CO; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 25/05/2018 – CORNING FILES FOR 2-PART NOTES OFFERING DUE 2025 AND 2028; 24/04/2018 – CORNING INC – IN DISPLAY TECHNOLOGIES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, EXPECTS CORNING’S VOLUME TO GROW FASTER THAN MARKET; 06/03/2018 Corning and AUO Launch Solar Panel Project to Generate Green Power; 30/05/2018 – Corning Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION

Halsey Associates Inc increased its stake in Splunk (SPLK) by 1030.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halsey Associates Inc bought 40,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 44,095 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.55M, up from 3,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halsey Associates Inc who had been investing in Splunk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $113.65. About 1.10 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.13, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 55 investors sold GLW shares while 254 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 543.66 million shares or 1.01% more from 538.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Teachers Retirement holds 1.07 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. F&V Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 3.29% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 8,664 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shufro Rose & Lc holds 5.02% of its portfolio in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) for 1.55 million shares. Columbia Asset holds 0.52% or 59,620 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 8.95 million shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.02% stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.17% in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 51,302 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 35,605 are owned by Sigma Planning Corp. Panagora Asset Inc owns 48,161 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 31,176 are owned by Brinker Cap. Skba Capital Management Lc, California-based fund reported 11,135 shares. Cls Llc reported 118 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited invested in 318,752 shares or 0.1% of the stock.

Halsey Associates Inc, which manages about $849.92M and $559.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo Plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2,715 shares to 34,066 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed (NYSE:RMD) by 8,609 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,553 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.27% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Eulav Asset Management accumulated 162,000 shares. British Columbia Management Corp holds 0.03% or 28,905 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Commerce Invest Adviser owns 0.16% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,756 shares. Assetmark Inc reported 265 shares stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% or 18,171 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Liability Company reported 50,085 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt reported 17,885 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Legal & General Plc stated it has 1.02 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cambridge reported 9,662 shares stake. Stephens Inv Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 41,189 shares. 21,158 are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. 4.40M were accumulated by Wellington Management Grp Llp. Fil Limited reported 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Raymond James Associate owns 248,281 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.