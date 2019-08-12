Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.69 N/A -0.36 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 100.57 N/A -2.44 0.00

Demonstrates Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and has 7.7 Quick Ratio. Translate Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 33.16%. On the other hand, Translate Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 161.85% and its consensus price target is $21. The information presented earlier suggests that Translate Bio Inc. looks more robust than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.3% of Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.