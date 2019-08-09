Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 11.89 N/A -0.36 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.90 N/A -2.18 0.00

Demonstrates Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 17.5 and 17.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 33.33% upside potential and an average target price of $21. Spero Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28.5 average target price and a 213.19% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Spero Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 53.1% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.