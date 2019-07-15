Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.56 N/A -0.36 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.98 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Risk & Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.77 and its 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a 2.32 beta and it is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 26.66% for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $21. Competitively Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 34.68%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is looking more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.