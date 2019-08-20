Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.31 N/A -0.36 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 16.98 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 provides Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7. Competitively, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is $21, with potential upside of 26.89%.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 7%. About 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.