Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.23 N/A -0.36 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 83 620.73 N/A -3.83 0.00

In table 1 we can see Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -52.1% -47.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.75 beta means Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 75.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.97 which is 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and its Quick Ratio is 12.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $78.67, with potential downside of -9.85%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 6.08% 0.4% 76.33% 61.65% 68.74% 149.41%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.