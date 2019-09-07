Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.23 N/A -0.36 0.00 Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Merus N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively Merus N.V. has a consensus target price of $21.8, with potential upside of 32.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Merus N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 65.8%. Insiders held 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Merus N.V.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.