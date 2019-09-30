Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Since Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 -0.80 133.96M -0.36 0.00 Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 1 0.00 4.73M -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 829,473,684.21% -20.4% -11.4% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 375,665,157.65% 282.5% -61.9%

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s 36.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is 3.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Cleveland BioLabs Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Cleveland BioLabs Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 5.2% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 58.14% of Cleveland BioLabs Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Cleveland BioLabs Inc. 6.38% -1.87% 9.03% 11.35% -36.08% 55.45%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cleveland BioLabs Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and the Russian Federation. The companyÂ’s advanced product candidate is entolimod, a Toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that is used to prevent death from acute radiation syndrome, and as an oncology drug. It is also developing CBLB612, a pharmacologically optimized synthetic molecule that structurally mimics naturally occurring lipopeptides of Mycoplasma, and activates NF-kB pro-survival and immunoregulatory signaling pathways; and Mobilan, a recombinant non-replicating adenovirus that directs expression of TLR5 and its agonistic ligand. In addition, the company develops CBL0137, a small molecule with a multi-targeted mechanism of action used for the treatment of various types of cancer. Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. has strategic partnerships with The Cleveland Clinic and Roswell Park Cancer Institute. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.