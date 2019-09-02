Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM)

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 44 3.50 N/A 2.30 19.05

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Cambrex Corporation 0.00% 12.1% 6.6%

Risk & Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation’s 135.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.35 beta.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cambrex Corporation are 3 and 2 respectively. Cambrex Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Cambrex Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cambrex Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Cambrex Corporation is $57.5, which is potential -4.05% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Cambrex Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1% are Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cambrex Corporation has 1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Cambrex Corporation -3.01% -5.09% 1.69% -1.88% -28.61% 16%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Cambrex Corporation

Summary

Cambrex Corporation beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent agents. Cambrex Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, New Jersey.