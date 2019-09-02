Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.94 N/A -0.36 0.00 Alector Inc. 19 39.18 N/A -0.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Alector Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Alector Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Alector Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.9 and 7.9 respectively. Alector Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Alector Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Alector Inc. is $27, which is potential 64.03% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Alector Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 59.1% respectively. Insiders owned 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.1% of Alector Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Alector Inc. 6.24% 11.86% 7.1% 0% 0% 17.33%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Alector Inc.

Summary

Alector Inc. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.