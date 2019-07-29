Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

As Biotechnology companies, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.87 N/A -0.36 0.00 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -79.1% -66.4%

Volatility & Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.77 beta. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s 123.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7. Competitively, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 23.82% at a $21 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $36, while its potential upside is 90.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares and 84.8% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.4% of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93% Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. 4.56% -3.24% -12.31% -31.07% -30.72% -12.71%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aimmune Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Aimmune Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies in the United States and Europe. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc. for the advancement of food allergy therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Allergen Research Corporation and changed its name to Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.