Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.75 N/A -0.36 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.91 N/A -1.85 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.75 and its 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.98 which is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2.7. On the competitive side is, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2.1 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 32.49% and an $21 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.1% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.