Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Comparison side by side

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.17 N/A -0.36 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 369 4.83 N/A 20.54 14.89

In table 1 we can see Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Volatility & Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.77 beta, while its volatility is 77.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4 Quick Ratio. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $21, and a 21.18% upside potential. Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $425.2, while its potential upside is 38.50%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 73.6%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.