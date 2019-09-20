Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.10 N/A -0.36 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 75.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.75 beta. From a competition point of view, PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. PDS Biotechnology Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 28.3%. Insiders held roughly 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 6.5% are PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than PDS Biotechnology Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.