Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.83 N/A -0.36 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 24.19% for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $21.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 0%. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 34.9% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 13.36% 7.61% 0% 0% 0% -30.36%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.