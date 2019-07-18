Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Contrasting side by side

Both Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.57 N/A -0.36 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Forty Seven Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 26.51% for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $21.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Forty Seven Inc. has 4.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93% Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.