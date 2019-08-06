Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Calithera Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.00 N/A -0.36 0.00 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 5 9.08 N/A -1.72 0.00

In table 1 we can see Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -50.5% -44.8%

Volatility & Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.75 beta. Competitively, Calithera Biosciences Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Calithera Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 22.66% upside potential and a consensus price target of $21.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Calithera Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 61.2%. About 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% are Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Calithera Biosciences Inc. 0.24% 6.53% -28.5% -2.75% 3.41% 5.74%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Calithera Biosciences Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. The company has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors. In addition, it has clinical trial collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with CB-839 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The company has a collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation for the research, development, and commercialization of CB-1158, a small molecule arginase inhibitor for the treatment of hematology and oncology. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.