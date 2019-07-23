Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparison side by side

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 13.46 N/A -0.36 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.77 shows that Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. are 2.9 and 2.7 respectively. Its competitor Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 and its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Aptose Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 27.58% for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $21. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $6.83, while its potential upside is 141.34%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Aptose Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 87.7% and 35.1%. Insiders owned 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aptose Biosciences Inc. beats Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.