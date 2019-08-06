Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Comparison side by side

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.02 N/A -0.36 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

In table 1 we can see Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Volatility & Risk

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.75 beta, while its volatility is 75.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the -2.8 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is 2.7 while its Current Ratio is 2.9. Meanwhile, Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $21, while its potential upside is 22.45%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 7 of the 8 factors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.