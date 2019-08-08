Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 12.84 N/A -0.36 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.38 N/A -7.31 0.00

Demonstrates Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk and Volatility

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.75 beta indicates that its volatility is 75.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Advaxis Inc.’s 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 and a Quick Ratio of 2.7. Competitively, Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 7.1 Quick Ratio. Advaxis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$21 is Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 30.43%. On the other hand, Advaxis Inc.’s potential downside is -15.36% and its consensus target price is $0.4. Based on the results shown earlier, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Advaxis Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. and Advaxis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.6% and 39.2%. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of Advaxis Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1.92% -3.3% 5.07% 6.19% -1.34% 16.13% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has 16.13% stronger performance while Advaxis Inc. has -80.32% weaker performance.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.