Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Holding Maintained by First Light Asset Management Llc; Ems Capital LP Has Decreased Its Holding in Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) by $395,008

Ems Capital Lp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 53.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ems Capital Lp sold 3,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $349,000, down from 5,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ems Capital Lp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 1.13 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (HALO) by 56.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 533,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.69 million, up from 938,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.77. About 584,262 shares traded. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) has declined 20.53% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HALO News: 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/04/2018 – ABZENA-GOT NOTICE FROM HALOZYME THERAPEUTICS OF TERMINATION OF COLLABORATION, LICENCE AGREEMENT RELATING TO HALOZYME’S USE OF CO’S THIOBRIDGE LINKER TECH; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 10/05/2018 – Roche’s Genentech: Study of Combination of Atezolizumab and Cobimetinib Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival Compared to Regorafenib

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. Another trade for 18,350 shares valued at $2.26M was bought by MARTIN J LANDIS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Johnson Counsel has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). United Capital Financial Advisers Lc owns 123,258 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Cap Ca invested in 9,325 shares or 0.14% of the stock. M Secs Incorporated holds 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 1,944 shares. Cypress Asset Management Tx has 17,980 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 6,289 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 240,814 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.12% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Maryland Capital owns 7,695 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Commerce Savings Bank has 18,422 shares. Scott And Selber reported 1.04% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Skylands Cap invested in 407,475 shares or 7.21% of the stock. National Pension holds 0.21% or 431,904 shares in its portfolio. Horan Cap Advsr Llc has 19,181 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio.

Ems Capital Lp, which manages about $1.78 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV) by 122,930 shares to 729,167 shares, valued at $46.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73M and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 51,490 shares to 914,307 shares, valued at $24.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Codexis Inc (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 335,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 723,760 shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold HALO shares while 46 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 115.20 million shares or 0.81% less from 116.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.09% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). The New York-based Fred Alger has invested 0.02% in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Thrivent For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 3.67M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 54,355 shares. 191,052 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement System. Captrust Advisors reported 1,700 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs LP accumulated 299,969 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). First Light Asset Mgmt Lc holds 3.08% or 1.47 million shares. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc reported 10,685 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 27,500 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Ameriprise holds 0% or 248,685 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO). Jpmorgan Chase Communications, New York-based fund reported 4.39M shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO).