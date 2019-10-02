Hallmark Finl Svcs (HALL) Share Price Rose While Staley Capital Advisers Trimmed Holding by $3.20 Million; Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management Decreased Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position as Stock Value Declined

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 26.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management sold 41,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 116,404 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, down from 157,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.05. About 1.80M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 28/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: South Korea’s Moon calls for more impromptu talks with North Korea; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – NXP, QUALCOMM RIVER HOLDINGS AGREED TO EXTEND END DATE OF THEIR PURCHASE AGREEMENT FROM APRIL 25, 2018 TO JULY 25, 2018; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 29/05/2018 – Fudzilla: Qualcomm meeting with China’s antitrust regulators; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO EXPLORE SHUTTING, SELLING DATA-CENTER UNIT; 14/03/2018 – Qualcomm dodges Broadcom but not potential for trade backlash; 12/03/2018 – FierceWireless: BREAKING: President Trump issued a presidential order barring Broadcom from purchasing Qualcomm; 27/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Qualcomm to meet China regulators in push to clear US$44 billion NXP deal; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc (HALL) by 25.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 228,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.93% . The institutional investor held 671,600 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.56 million, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Hallmark Finl Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $327.12 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 130,481 shares traded or 16.90% up from the average. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) has risen 45.81% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.81% the S&P500. Some Historical HALL News: 20/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED HALLMARK INSURANCE PLC – PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER 50 KOBO ORDINARY SHARE FOR PERIOD ENDED DEC 31; 01/05/2018 – Hallmark Celebrates a Galaxy Far, Far Away on Star Wars Day; 28/03/2018 – Elisabeth Yarrow Announces Hallmark Tour, Launches Women’s Job Search Guide Book and Gift Line; 03/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Hallmark Health Medical Center Achieves BOMA 360 Designation; 26/03/2018 – Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market in the US 2018-2022 with Key Players CafePress, Disney, Hallmark Licensing, Shutterfly and Things Remembered Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Hallmark Lighting/; 19/04/2018 – FTC: Hallmark Cards, Incorporated – April 19, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q Rev $93.3M; 12/03/2018 – HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES INC QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED $92.32 MLN VS $90.55 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Hallmark Fincl Services 1Q EPS 4c

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.62 million for 33.66 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1.

Osher Van De Voorde Investment Management, which manages about $219.15 million and $242.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc. by 7,296 shares to 7,496 shares, valued at $8.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc, which manages about $1.31B and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet C by 1,454 shares to 34,354 shares, valued at $37.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors (NYSE:GM) by 8,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20M shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity (MINT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.37, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.31 EPS, up 34.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.23 per share. HALL’s profit will be $5.62 million for 14.56 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.19% negative EPS growth.