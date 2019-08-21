Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL)’s Financial Results Comparing With RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

As Property & Casualty Insurance companies, Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 12 0.72 N/A 1.36 11.41 RLI Corp. 80 4.52 N/A 2.71 33.21

Table 1 demonstrates Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and RLI Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RLI Corp. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Hallmark Financial Services Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9% RLI Corp. 0.00% 14.1% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.63 beta means Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s volatility is 37.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, RLI Corp.’s 23.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.77 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and RLI Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 RLI Corp. 0 1 0 2.00

Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -8.72% and an $15.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of RLI Corp. is $88, which is potential -4.72% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that RLI Corp. seems more appealing than Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and RLI Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 91.9% respectively. Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3% of RLI Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 5.8% 6.97% 36.93% 60.62% 45.81% 45% RLI Corp. 0.51% 3.84% 9.79% 36.23% 23.2% 30.64%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than RLI Corp.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors RLI Corp. beats Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

RLI Corp., through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal umbrella coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, real estate investment trusts, and mercantile. This segment also offers coverages in the area of onshore energy related businesses, as well as environmental liability for underground storage tanks, contractors and asbestos, and environmental remediation specialists; and commercial automobile liability and physical damage insurance products, and other types of commercial automobile risks, as well as related insurance coverages, such as general liability, excess liability, and motor truck cargo. In addition, this segment provides professional liability coverages, such as errors and omission, general liability, property, automobile, excess liability, and workerÂ’s compensation; property and casualty insurance coverages; management liability coverages, such as directors and officers liability insurance, fiduciary liability, and fidelity coverages; medical professional and healthcare liability insurance; and other products, including coverage for security guards and home business insurance. The companyÂ’s Property segment comprises primarily of fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, homeowners and recreational vehicle insurance, and property and crop reinsurance. Its Surety segment offers small bonds, such as license and permit, notary, and court bonds for businesses and individuals; commercial surety bonds for medium-to-large businesses; bonds for small-to-medium sized contractors; and commercial surety bonds for the energy, petrochemical, and refining industries. The company markets its products through independent agents to wholesale and retail brokers. RLI Corp. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Peoria, Illinois.