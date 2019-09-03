Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Both Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) compete on a level playing field in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 13 0.74 N/A 1.36 11.41 Palomar Holdings Inc. 25 13.43 N/A 0.22 128.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Palomar Holdings Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hallmark Financial Services Inc. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9% Palomar Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Palomar Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$15.5 is Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -11.83%. Meanwhile, Palomar Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $40, while its potential upside is 17.54%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Palomar Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Palomar Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.7% and 72.2% respectively. 1.6% are Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Palomar Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 5.8% 6.97% 36.93% 60.62% 45.81% 45% Palomar Holdings Inc. 5.45% 20.23% 43.25% 0% 0% 50.87%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc. was less bullish than Palomar Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Palomar Holdings Inc. beats Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.