Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (HALL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

We are comparing Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Property & Casualty Insurance companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 13 0.74 N/A 1.36 11.41 Everest Re Group Ltd. 239 1.31 N/A 5.87 42.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Everest Re Group Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Hallmark Financial Services Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Everest Re Group Ltd., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has a 0.63 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Everest Re Group Ltd. has a 0.25 beta which is 75.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Hallmark Financial Services Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.03% and an $15.5 average target price. Competitively Everest Re Group Ltd. has a consensus target price of $249.67, with potential upside of 0.37%. The data provided earlier shows that Everest Re Group Ltd. appears more favorable than Hallmark Financial Services Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 83.7% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares and 97.4% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares. Insiders owned 1.6% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.5% are Everest Re Group Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 5.8% 6.97% 36.93% 60.62% 45.81% 45% Everest Re Group Ltd. -3.28% -1.53% 4.31% 12.48% 10.24% 13.26%

For the past year Hallmark Financial Services Inc. has stronger performance than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.